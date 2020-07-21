One Nation Under God
Dear Sir,
There is a line in the fourth verse of the “Star Spangled Banner” that inspired Congress, on March 3, 1865 to place the motto, “In God We Trust,” on the nation’s coins:
“Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just; And this be our motto ‘In God is our Trust!’”
The motto, “In God We Trust” was inscribed in the United States House Chamber above the Speaker’s rostrum, above the Senate’s main southern door, on a tribute block inside the Washington Monument, and on a stained-glass window in the United States Capital’s Chapel. President Eisenhower remarked at a ceremony issuing the first stamp bearing the motto “In God We Trust,” April 8, 1954.
“America’s greatness has been based upon a spiritual quality ... symbolized by the stamp that will be issued today. regardless of an eloquence of the words that may be inside the letter, on the outside he (the writer) places a message: ‘Here is ... the land that lives in the respect for the Almighty’s mercy to us. Each of us hereafter fastening such a stamp on a letter, cannot fail to feel something of the inspiration that we do whenever we ... read, “In God We Trust.”
President George H.W. Bush remarked on the National Day of Prayer, May 4, 1989:
“We are one nation under God, and we were placed here on earth to do his work, and our work has gone on now for more than 200 years. A work best embodied in four simple words: “In God We Trust.”
President Eisenhower marking the 75th Anniversary of the incandescent lamp, October 24, 1954, stated:
“‘In God We Trust.’ Often have we heard the words of this wonderful American motto; let us make sure that familiarity has not made them meaningless for us. We carry the torch of Freedom, as a sacred trust for all mankind. We do not believe that God intended the light that he created to be put out by men. (Liberalism, progressivism, socialism, communism, totalitarianism, and) atheism (all) substitute men for the supreme creator, and this leads inevitably to domination and dictatorship. But we believe — and it is because we believe that God intends all men to be free and equal that we demand free government. Our government is servant, not master, our chosen representatives are our equals not our czars and commissars.”
The President went on to say: We must jealously guard our foundation in faith, for on it (Christianity) rests the ability of the American individual to live and thrive in this blessed land — and to be able to help other less fortunate people to achieve freedom and individual opportunity. These we take for granted, but to others they are often only a wistful dream.”
“In God we Trust.”
Our Nation’s trust in God is what has made us, and we must never forget that!
Terence R. Craig
Mosheim
Editor’s note: The words in parenthesis are the letter writer’s additions to the quoted material.