Dear Sir,
I can’t believe what is happening to America. Nobody has the right to do these terrible things to each other and our country. We are supposed to build up, not tear down. We are supposed to love, instead of hate.
I question how we’ve raised our children. Not all in this world is fun and games. Everyone has rights. No one should take that away.
I know Christians are praying about this situation. I can only imagine God in tears as he looks at this world he created for us to enjoy and take care of.
Oh, I forgot, we did tell God to stay out of our schools and a lot of people want him out of their lives.
Unless we seek God’s mercy and grace, we can’t turn this world around. Are you going to ask God to help or not.
Barbara Greene
Chuckey