Only Jesus Claimed To Be God
Dear Sir:
“My people perish for lack of knowledge.” This Bible verse came up recently. It made me think of how many intelligent people believe there are multiple roads to Heaven.
Every leader of every major religion is dead except for one. You can visit their occupied tombs. Only one is empty. Some of them left wise sayings but they never claimed to be God. Jesus did, very clearly, make that assertion. The only real choice is, do you believe him?
Anne Cutshall
Greeneville