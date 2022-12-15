While growing up in rural Lincoln County during the 1950s, my parents and grandparents understood the importance of the printed news. They ensured that with subscriptions to the local newspaper as well as The Tennessean in Nashville. We read with interest the news concerning local, state and national current events. The news was reported on first-hand account.
I have witnessed with our local paper a trend that I find disturbing. Three times a week columns from Cal Thomas and Rich Lowry express only partial truths at best and are certainly divisive. An example of this is what was written by Thomas on Dec. 2, when he said, “As long as editors continue to buy my column, I will press on annoying liberals.”
We need cooperation from both sides. Rhetoric with the goal of incitement is counter-productive.
My suggestions for quality usage of this space would be:
Facts and figures on the huge state budget surplus and ideas on how to use this wisely.
A description of charter school funding and how it affects public education.
An analysis of homelessness and hunger within our community.
An evaluation of mental health and substance abuse issues locally.
I urge you to recalculate your efforts for the betterment of our community and lessen the reliance on partisan bickering.