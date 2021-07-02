Dear Sir:
The past year has not been kind to us. Covid has been a year long nightmare. All over the world, we have endured feelings similar to those living during the plagues of the middle ages. However, thanks to several different forces, a vaccine has been developed and the covid virus is in the wane.
During the past year, several changes have happened to both Rural Resources and The Capitol Theatre. Along with new personnel, a new burst of energy has come to support the reopening of downtown Greeneville. Now is the time for us to emerge from our shelters, shed the cabin fever, and learn to be together again.
One of the ways to celebrate being out and about is taking part with a long awaited event of togetherness, The Rural Resources Incredible Dinner On Main Street on Saturday, July 31. It will be a great moment to reconnect with friends and neighbors that we have missed for the past year. Not only will we have a fantastic meal, but we will raise funds to provide several worthwhile programs for those in the community that have not been as fortunate as others. And what better way to top off a great meal than by taking in an evening of music with the Capitol's presentation of Purple Masquerade! It is dedicated as a tribute to the life of the icon Prince. Tickets for the show are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. There are only a few left, so act quickly.
I am really excited to see two organizations working to get things back to normal. This will be a great opportunity to show the world that we are all back supporting Greeneville. I hope to seeing a large and happy group together again.
Joel Hausser
Greeneville