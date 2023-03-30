There must be a reckoning. Children are not disposable. Our, current government cares very little, or not at all, for the welfare of children as a whole. Whether, it is the disregard of children in childbirth, inadequate healthcare, hunger, state custody, the voucher and charter school academic malfeasance, or the onslaught of permissive gun laws.
Protecting children is not this current ridiculous, performative theater they’re pushing about predatory drag queens or librarian/teacher groomers. (What nonsense! Think back to your school years.) It’s a distraction to take your focus from the real threat, that surviving childhood has become less likely under their watch. It is time for the adults to grow-up. Children deserve competent leaders that make sober decisions. It is a citizen’s duty to provide their community with them. Time for the many, many folks sitting out elections to participate.
It is time to separate the wheat from the chaff. Too many of our elected officials are chaff. Dead school children, hungry, neglected children sleeping on office floors is an indicator that only two children in Tennessee have been well nourished. The children of Dickens, Ignorance and Want.
There must be a reckoning of what is valued. The pursuit of power and greed that is apparent today is not civil service. Elected officials should be child care workers, community advocates and examples of excellence. Settling and get-along, go-along attitudes result in fatal consequences. Our children are not disposable.