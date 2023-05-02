Dear Sir:
What trustworthy guide do we have to assist us when making political decisions? What I believe, is that most political figures are not fully or truly caring about those they represent. Therefore, they espouse either what they want us to hear and accept, or they give us some form of sugar-coated verbal rubbish. Sooo, such rhetoric may engender in us, feelings of fear, a false sense of peace, apathy, increased ignorance, misunderstanding, resistance, and so on and so on.
Therefore, this is what we get in abundance when we listen and unfortunately hear such nonsense, day after day. Yes, many of us will continue to sit on our duffs until something traumatic in our life rocks our personal world, or boat. However, we will probably still resist taking any action or making some substantive significant change/s. Why? Because being involved with friends or family members, who also do not understand the myth of “truthful political language,” may place the whole of them, and/or the majority of their community in uncharted territory. We therefore, they need to wake up to real life and venture outside of our comfort zones. We must not trust everything we hear, as bad fruit leaves a sour taste in your mouth, especially political speech-making or nonsensical pontification. Or, simply being sucked into “the blame game.”
To make suitable progress, we must care enough to get actively involved in our local ongoings and contribute worthwhile ideas and suggestions, while making plausible and credible accomplishments towards achieving effective change. This type of involvement coupled with positive success will allow us to better overcome objections that offer only pessimistic thinking. Those of us who will proactively contribute, will usually be inclined to make needed changes for our community and our nation. Many folks will fight, or argue or debate against doing anything. Such people spout out meaningless and empty words while following the crowd without knowing the players or their probable twisted goals. Does this sound familiar?
Many folks will allow so-called (s)elected leaders to do mostly do nothing meaningful and it is all under the guise that these leaders represent everyone, and promise to fulfill their wishes, expectations. and/or demands. Do I say, “God bless their intentions?” Well, most of them just do not meet my personal standards, nor do they come close to meeting their obligations to our nation. Do they really respect our rights of receiving the “honest truth” about all they know? The bulk of what I usually hear is the same useless rhetoric with an obvious self-serving attitude. I have that God-given right not to be misled or lied to. Our rights under the Declaration of Independence says so. They are the obvious laws of nature and our Christian God. The truth works. and anything less is unacceptable.
Dahk Knox
Mosheim