Pandemic Is Not A Political Issue
Dear Sir,
I feel compelled to respond to the letter to the editor where the writer claims that the people who want to “shut down the states because of covid are Democrats.” We are in the midst of a pandemic that has not happened for one hundred years. The entire world is faced with the same issues that we face as a nation. This is not a Democratic or a Republican issue, it is a human issue.
The countries and the individual states that have had the best results slowing down this virus have done so by limiting human contact and if this isn’t possible by wearing masks, by practicing social distancing. Dr. Alex Jahangir from Nashville was quoted as saying, “The data is clear. Wearing a mask reduces the chance of contracting COVID-19. Everyday we wait people die. Masks save lives.”
We should all care about the lives of others. It does not matter what political affiliation or religious beliefs they practice. This virus does not discriminate. If people will not wear masks in public, then some sort of shut down needs to happen. Let’s all work together to shut down this horrible virus. Together we can make it happen.
Mary Goldman
Greeneville