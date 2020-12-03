Dear Sir:
First of all, I feel sorry for people like AJ Anderson — it’s an evil government plot (pandemic) to enslave its citizenry. Folks, rush out today and buy ARs and freeze-dried foods! Bottled water, plus solar panels for your houses! The sky is falling?
Next, by now most have read/heard what “health experts” have stated about COVID-19. The standard text goes something like: most coronavirus cases are mild and most patients recover in a few weeks. Really? According to a recent TV report, by March 2021, 500,000 (plus) deaths will occur in America.
With the arrival (how soon) of new COVID-19 vaccines, maybe more lives will be spared.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville