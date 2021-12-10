Partisan School Board Elections Let Voters Know Candidates’ Values
Dear Sir:
The Greene County Republican Party’s Executive Committee has voted to give candidates the opportunity to file as a republican for school board races in the city and county.
We are thankful for those community members who have and are currently serving on the city and county school boards. These are selfless people who give of their time freely and willingly to help our students and community. They don’t get thanked enough for what they do.
School boards control a large portion of a city or county’s budget, decide on curriculum, and now, make public health decisions for our educators and students amongst all their other duties. From the White House to the state house, to the courthouse, and to the schoolhouse, the beliefs and principles that have made this country great are under fire. Since Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has labelled anyone who questions a school board as “domestic terrorists,” it is now more important than ever to make sure that candidates have our shared core values.
The stakes are too high to allow the possibility of indoctrination of our students through school curriculum, false narratives, and social platforms in Greene County.
The opportunity for a school board candidate to run as a republican is a way of telling the voters where the candidate stands on basic principles of government, the Constitution, and the core values that made this country great. A voter will have the opportunity to compare the candidate’s values with their own. I want to know where those people that represent me stand on the issues that I will not compromise on. That will give me a better understanding of how they will vote when the hard issues of personal liberty and freedom come before them.
This is not intended to politicize the school system. However, school board members are elected officials. The voters that they represent should know what a candidate’s core values are.
The Greene County Republican Party will seek out republican candidates for the upcoming primary elections. As well as ask the current members of the school boards to declare their party affiliation.
Brett Purgason
Greeneville
The writer is chairman of the Greene County Republican Party.