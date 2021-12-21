Partisan School Board Elections Will Stoke Community Division
Dear Sir:
Recently the Greene County Republican Party Executive Committee voted to give candidates the opportunity to file as a republican for school board races in the city and county. According to Brett Purgason, chairman of the Greene County Republican Party, the reason for this is “to make sure candidates have our shared core values.” Mr. Purgason goes on to say, “This is not intended to politicize the school system.”
Really?
Actually, Mr. Purgason is bringing national politics into the local school systems.
How will introducing politics into the school board election make our schools better? This sounds like a solution looking for a problem.
I am not an educator, nor do I have a child attending city or county schools, but my general impression is that we have pretty good schools here. They are safe and, thank God, there have been no mass shootings or violence. Our schools generally perform above average in state rankings for performance. The environment for learning and teaching is generally good.
We all want only the best for our children and schools. Adding party politics to school board elections will open Pandora’s box and stir up emotions. Core values are subjective. Cultural issues will inevitably lead to division in the community, interfering with the cooperation and success we currently take pride in.
Is that what we want? I hope not.
Judy Simms
Mosheim