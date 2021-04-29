Dear Sir:
I found parts of a letter to the editor which appeared in the Monday, April 26, 2021 edition of The Greeneville Sun to be very offensive and inappropriate. In my opinion, the manner in which the writer chose to describe the current United States assistant secretary for health was objectionable, audacious, rude, tasteless, and arrogant along with a long list of other adjectives I will not bother to lengthen this sentence with. Dr. Rachel Levine, who was nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to the post earlier this year, is a transgender woman. She is a pediatrician, who prior to this government appointment, served as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health since 2017.
The description of Dr. Levine in the published letter of topic read as follows: “One of these celebrated experts is an obese man pretending to be a woman named Richard/Rachel Levine. He/She is now the assistant secretary of health …”
This letter was not the first penned by this particular individual to have been published in our local newspaper. As such, this is not the first time I have been taken aback by the writer’s style and attitude. By the way, rather than using a full first name, he/she signs off using only initials so I find it not only ironic, but also a bit comical, particularly in this circumstance, that I have absolutely no idea what his or her gender is!
What surprises and disappoints me the most with regard to all of this is that the editorial staff of our local paper would okay for print such harshly indelicate drivel. Yes, I know there is such a thing as freedom of speech. But with all due respect, there are also such things as responsible editing and publishing.
Amy Saxonmeyer
Afton