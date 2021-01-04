Dear Sir:
In your Friday, Jan. 1, newspaper on page 3A under the title "Trials, Other Pending Proceedings Impacted By Pandemic,” you have a photo of Lt. Charles Morelock and Chancellor Doug Jenkins as Jenkins is having his temperature checked allegedly before entering the courthouse. In the caption for the photo, it states, "Face masks and other safety protocols are mandatory …” Why then does neither of the two men have on face masks? They are clearly within 6 feet of one another. If you say, well we wanted the public to see their faces, you pass up the impactful image of two court authorities obeying the mask mandate and that would surely serve a more useful service to the community to support the face mask mandate. I applaud the mayor for issuing the mandate and wish more people would follow and support it at every opportunity.
John P. Gray
Greeneville