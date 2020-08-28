Plainview Heights Residents Have Dealt With Landfill Long Enough
Dear Sir,
I am one of 50-plus properties in the Plainview Heights addition and surrounding area. In the 1980s, we the citizens in the 13th District filed a claim against the landfill being placed in a populated area. We were told that it was a done deal and sorry, but we will have to live with it.
So, the good citizens of Plainview Heights Circle have indeed lived with it. It comes with the trash on the roads, the smell and the large trucks on a small road.
We asked in the beginning if the county/city would widen the Old Stage Road. Again, the answer was no, you must deal with it. The trucks need to go just one way because the road is so narrow, but it’s OK for us to get our shocks busted or the front end knocked out of line. A lot of places along the road have big drop-offs that could destroy a vehicle. These trucks are big; the drivers usually drive on or over the line. They will not slow down or stop. It is up to you to pull off the road or get hit.
Now we are dealing with smoke. It is not an occasional thing, it’s almost every day and night. You cannot go out at night to enjoy the evening, and the morning air will choke you.
If you send your brush and tree limbs to the landfill, you are part of the problem. You need to chip and mulch your own. Out of sight — out of mind. Let someone else deal with it.
No community wants a landfill, but it is time for this landfill to be moved someplace else. We have had it long enough.
James Gregg
Greeneville