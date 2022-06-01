Politicians’ Priorities Are Out Of Whack When Spending Money
Dear Sir:
Control of the purse strings will soon change hopefully for the better, and elected politicians will need to take a long hard serious look at eliminating funding of things that hurt our people and funding the things that help us.
I believe school boards across our country have not spent the billions of dollars of covid relief money other than to line their own pockets and their unions. Every school in our country could have and should have already been remodeled or torn down and rebuilt as fortresses to protect our children. Corruption has prevailed at all levels.
We spent 20 years and $4 trillion rebuilding schools in Iraq and Afghanistan for their children, as the enemy blew them up and demolished them over and over again, no limit. It took half a year to approve a $600 stimulus relief check for Americans. It took only a day and a half to send $40 billion out the door to support what I believe to be the corrupt government of another country. No questions asked on foreign aid, our politicians just hand it out. For the American people, they fight it. The first question out of their mouths is always “Where are we going to get the money?” “What can we cut to make it budget neutral?” I suggest their priorities are way out of whack and they need to make some serious changes.
Voters, please find out where your representatives stand and vote accordingly. Enough is enough!