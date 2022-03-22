Pool At Crockett State Park Should Remain Open
Dear Sir:
A jewel of Greeneville and Greene County has been slated to be closed by the state. Many of you may not be aware that the pool at Davy Crockett State Park has been scheduled to be permanently closed along with 10 other state park pools in East Tennessee.
Davy Crockett State Park is a beautiful park in the Limestone community on the banks of the Nolichucky river. It is a thriving park with a great campground and spectacular replications of the Davy Crockett homeplace and farmstead.
One of the many outstanding amenities of this park is its spacious pool and pavilion. This pool serves not only the campground but the surrounding community for only a nominal entrance fee. The park was not designed to be a revenue maker for the state, but a service to our community. This pool provides the opportunity for family and friends to gather. It encourages being outdoors, exercise and gives a safe area for the campers and the community to swim.
Davy Crockett State Park pool is one of only three public pools serving Greeneville and Greene County. We need it to remain open for many reasons, the most notable being safety. The alternative for cooling down and swimming in the park area is the Nolichucky River. As beautiful as she is the Nolichucky is not a safe area for children or adults to swim. Last year’s tragic drowning accident at the park in the river is proof positive of that.
Please help in the fight to keep our Davy Crockett State Park pool open. State Rep. David Hawk (615-741-7482) and State Sen. Steve Southerland (615-741-3851) are our voice in the state offices. Just call and let them know we need our pool at Davy Crockett State park to remain open for the pleasure and safety of our community and for generations to come. We have power as a community. Let them hear us!
Christine Ferrell
Greeneville