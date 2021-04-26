Dear Sir:
Please excuse the delay in responding to my fan mail. I consider every word carefully before I submit, and some might say I even work for a living on the side.
“Ignorant.” “Illogical.” “Distorter of truth.” “Strange.” “Conspiracy-theorist.” “Insulting.” “Selfish.” “Emotional.” “Unrealistic.”
I may have left one out, but these are names one can get called by those drunk on government Kool-Aid, when one mocks their drunkenness on government Kool-Aid. Some people know when they’re drunk … some do not.
The praise and worship of overreach and hypocrisy in this so-called “clear-thinking” and “reasonable pandemic response” is an insult to everyone, especially those who have lost friends or family. No one should die alone, and I’m sure even Nancy can agree to that. Americans were forcefully denied final opportunities to visit hospitalized spouses, parents, family, or friends. I cannot fathom this, and it is a disgrace. Maybe someone who experienced this will choose to defend it, but I cannot. Is this “compassion for fellow man” Mr. Evans?
Patients with flu symptoms were sent to nursing homes, effectively killing entire communities of the (predictably) most vulnerable. Of course, many of these same governors and “health experts” got their own loved ones out of such places beforehand. One of these celebrated experts is an obese man pretending to be a woman named Dr. Richard/Rachel Levine. He/She is now the assistant secretary of health in these United States, and I for one feel safer already.
Maybe I just misremembered the standard procedure when dealing with a contagious virus; send symptomatic patients to our old folks’ homes and proclaim unlawful authority over everyone’s lives (and faces) indefinitely. Subject our entire population to a relentless propaganda campaign of fear and loathing. Promote false gods and idol worship, including the new-found religion of oxygen sacrifice. Now we are rushing to get experimental mRNA/DNA vaccines via those controversial methods no one wants to discuss. Is this what we did during poliovirus, Nancy Schneck?
Truth can smash bottles of government booze all day long, but it can’t stop people from foolishly consuming the infinite stash hidden in the media’s pantry. We are living in the first generations of apathetic and “tolerant” Americans, and we could very well be the last. Not so long ago, Americans would have never allowed fear or tyrants to control them, no matter the challenges. Time to sober up. Godspeed patriots.
“I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery.”—Thomas Jefferson
Please enlighten the aforementioned self-proclaimed “critical thinker” and “follower of vaccines” Tom Evans, the definition of satire. “The use of humor, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose people’s absurdity.” Hope that clears everything up from my previous letter. Good to hear you’re still kicking Jerry L. Norris. You will always have a fond place in my heart for being my first public critic … and I wish you well.
AJ Anderson
Greeneville