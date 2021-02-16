Dear Sir:
Prayer is our best effort for the United States, especially now. We have power to change things through Christ. We can also offer Jesus, the Light of the World, to society. He is the Way, the Truth and the Life.
We can be light by urging our elected officials to vote against socialist policies. We can become active in the schools, in the choosing of curriculum for the children, and what the children learn. We can support teachers who are courageous enough to buck the socialist agenda and system, and who support your rights as parents.
It’s past time to wake up. Turn off the entertainment and become involved. Late is better than not at all. Pray for peace and revival, our country and the children.
Libby Brown
Afton