Dear Sir,
There is no disputing the dates and so forth of Mr. Gillen's (April 7 letter to the editor) reporting on President Trump’s assorted coronavirus statements. As far as I know his comments were based on reports published by government experts like Doctor Fauci.
As I remember, in the middle of the Senate part of President Trump’s impeachment, our president stopped air travel between China and America, in an attempt to stop the coronavirus from spreading. Not long after the impeachment acquittal, President Trump stopped most air traffic to and from Europe for the same reason. For this he was absolutely vilified by people like the speaker of the house and nearly all the media, etc. … never mind the coronavirus, it was get Trump 24/7.
For the past two or three weeks, the president and his coronavirus crisis team hold daily briefings with media questions and answers (seven days a week), some lasting two hours. Just to do these daily briefings shows discipline, dedication, transparency and above all leadership, all things required of a president to save America from the coronavirus and rebuild America.
It seems to me there is light at the end of the tunnel!
Jerry Kische
Afton