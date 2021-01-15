Previous Attacks On Capitol Show Democrats’ Hypocrisy
Dear Sir:
Not condoning the recent misbehavior inside the Capitol during which an unarmed White female veteran was shot dead by capitol police, I did some historical research. Through the years there have been over a dozen attacks on our Capitol, the most notorious being the 1954 attack on Congress during session by Puerto Rican nationalists led by a woman in which five congressmen were shot and wounded.
The CFNM states the recent event was the worst attack in over 200 years since the British burned the Capitol and White House in 1812, but they refuse to mention the facts that Presidents Carter, Clinton, and Obama pardoned many of the bombers and shooters (some at the behest of Congressman Jerry Nadler). In 1978, Jimmy Carter commuted the sentence of Andres Figueroa Cordes, a Puerto Rican communist who participated in a shoot-up of the well of the House of Representatives from the visitors gallery. The next year, Carter pardoned Cordes’ three comrades. On the last day of his presidency, Bill Clinton granted a full pardon to Susan Rosenberg, 16 years into a 58-year sentence for possession of guns and over 700 pounds of explosives. A member of numerous terrorist groups, Rosenberg allegedly participated in the 1983 bombing of the Capitol. After a pardoned Rosenberg landed a job teaching women’s studies at Hunter College and later when she raised money for Black Lives Matter, critics called her a “domestic terrorist” but fact checkers rebutted the label.
A year after Bill Ayers’ girlfriend and two of his friends blew themselves up in a Greenwich Village townhouse-turned-bomb-factory, the University of Michigan radical took part in the 1971 bombing of the U.S. Capitol. “We’d already bombed the Capitol,” he wrote in his memoir, “and we’d cased the White House. The Pentagon was leg two of the trifecta.” Ayers helped launch Barack Obama’s political career by hosting a 1995 fundraiser for Obama’s state senate candidacy in the home he shared with fellow former terrorist Bernardine Dohrn. Michelle Obama scheduled Ayers to speak at a conference she organized. In other words, Democrat Presidents celebrated these terrorists as freedom fighters.
In 2019, protesters stormed the Hong Kong legislature and are called heroes. Foreign ministers from the United States, Canada, Britain and Australia condemned the arrest of over 50 democracy activists in Hong Kong in a joint statement, calling on China to respect the freedom of the people on the island. So now there are calls to prosecute the mostly peaceful demonstrators who walked into the Capitol building on Jan. 6 to protest a vote of Congress. Some say that President Trump is somehow culpable for contributing to something illegal. President Trump’s speech and other statements are squarely within the realm of what the courts say is free speech protected by the First Amendment. President Trump and the protesters are patriots who were merely speaking out against an election they believe was stolen. Pelosi & AOC say they were showing their “whiteness.” Do they say the 1954 terrorists/insurrectionists were showing their “brownness?”
Marc Bush
Greeneville