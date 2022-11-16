I wish to address a front page article written by Amy Rose, staff writer for The Greeneville Sun, on Friday, Nov. 11. This article concerned the Greene County Democratic Party hosting Francis Hunt and her “walk for our lives.” The first thing I noticed was the percentage of American adults that were pro-choice. That Gallup poll I saw was 55%, and of those, women made up 61% and men 48%.
The statement about her not being free to control her body was interesting. I don’t think anyone wants to control her body at all. It’s the unborn child’s body that they would be interested in. By the way, Roe v. Wade never fell. The power was given back to the states where it always should have been. The statement about women being used as bargaining chips is ironic, because it seems to imply victim status but some see the unborn child as the victim.
The paragraph about her “deep grief” because of the new law was somewhat shallow because the stats I found seem like real grief. Women who’ve had abortions are: three times more likely to commit suicide, 81% have at least one mental health issue. Teen girls are 10 times more likely to attempt suicide and four times more likely to succeed. Forty-five percent of women report suicidal feelings. The British Journal of Psychiatry found an 81% increase of mental trauma. A study in California medical patients found the risk of suicide increased by 154% for women after an abortion.
There are two good options for women who don’t wish to become pregnant (these options are fair to the child):
Abstinence.
Using the local Health Department and/or your PCP for help. I would also include Walmart.
In my opinion, this lady is walking down the wrong road (excuse the pun) because those 65-plus million American babies (20 million of these are black) will never have the chance to walk those roads.