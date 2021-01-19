Prosecutor’s Actions Show Disrespect For Government And Legal Process
Dear Sir:
Local prosecutor David Baker traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 to disrupt the electoral vote confirming Mr. Bidens election victory. Baker stated: “I don’t think those were Trump supporters...they were not there to protest the (presidential) election.”
Mr. Baker, the 2020 U.S. Presidential election results were confirmed to be without fraud, by 50 disparate Judges in various venues, and not subject to revision, through the use of force, by those unhappy with the results. Fifty lawsuits alleged election fraud, and all failed due to the absence of evidence; yet you somehow believe the allegations of fraud are valid?
Your statement that the purpose of your trip was to protest the election is, in itself, an admission of your disrespect for the democratic process, the government, and the law. Disrupting government business was clearly your reason for attending, and your attendance is evidence of your poor judgment and disrespect for our government and for the legal process.
Mr. Dan Armstrong, please reconsider the suitability of David Baker remaining a prosecutor. The inability of Mr. Baker to weigh facts and evidence, and his blatant public display of disregard for the law and for legal process are evidence of his unfitness to effectively serve the public interests. His public display of disrespect for the law and legal process should be grounds for his disbarment. It’s obvious Mr. Baker lacks the necessary understanding of his legal duties to uphold the law, which is not met through interference with, or rebellion against, government officials.
Nancy Schneck
Greeneville