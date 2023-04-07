How sad it is that we live in a state, much less a country, that is so obsessed with protecting the unborn that they have completely disregarded the people who are already living beings by refusing to support any kind of gun control. Now we are perfectly content to let everyone march around with loaded guns and no background checks, no parent alerts, and no requirements except being the age of eighteen. We cannot go to the grocery store, out to a restaurant, or even attend church without the fear of being gunned down, and the answer seems to be by arming more people with more guns. It isn’t working!
How many more children, doctors, teachers, family members have to die every day because of guns? Why? We are the only country in the world where this happens. It is time to put down your signs about protecting the unborn and pick up the signs that support banning these stupid laws that give every lunatic out there the right to carry a gun. Stop blaming mental illness and accept the fact that guns kill. Of course, those who commit these horrendous acts are disturbed, but they absolutely don’t need access to firearms, especially assault weapons.
Why do you need an assault weapon to defend your home or kill an animal if that is what you do for recreation? Please protect our living children and grandchildren. Support gun control!