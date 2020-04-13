Dear Sir,
At the risk of sounding naive, I would like to float an idea which frankly came to me during my thinking about how I should spend my share of the “stimulus” money that many of us tax paying Americans are awaiting to find in the mail or deposited into our bank accounts.
The idea is simple, many of us do not “need” the money. While I am sure that we all could find a way to save or spend it, we really don’t need it to pay rent, buy food, etc. Simply said, many Greene County residents are self-sufficient. However, many other residents of Greene County are not. Thousands of others are living in abject poverty; they do need the money desperately. Most of them will need much more than $1,200 each to keep their families fed and housed.
There is also another largely invisible group of persons living in our county who will not receive a stimulus check. The homeless! Persons sleeping outside in small wooded areas within and surrounding our fair city. The ones you may have noticed or tried not to notice sitting here and there on Main Street on Sunday afternoon after church (back when we had in person church services). These folks don’t make a fuss over their status, they have come to accept it. The food bank volunteers know them well and do their best to help, but their resources have always been thin and are now much thinner.
Now to my point in this discourse: I suggest that we who don’t necessarily “need” the money put it to use in helping the homeless in a meaningful way. I estimate that roughly half of the citizens of Greene County fall into the group well enough off to not really need the money. If there were established a not-for-profit entity chaired by uncompensated volunteers, possibly half of the half that don’t need the money would likely contribute their part of the windfall to the fund. I estimate that could amount to around $13 million. Wouldn’t that be great? Think on it, and if you deem this rambling musing worthy of sharing in The Greeneville Sun pages, I’ll just bet that the old Merrill’s Marauder John M. Jones Sr. (now in Heaven) would approve.
Robert G. Erb
Greeneville