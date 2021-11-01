The following is an open letter to our elected representatives: Do the right thing!
1) You need to ask Attorney General Merrick Garland “If I send a legal criminal referral to DOJ on you for investigation/prosecution for lying under oath to the Senate and Congress, will you appoint a special counsel/prosecutor due to conflict of interest to investigate yourself?
2) How dare Biden et al suggest we pay each illegal alien $450,000.00 for family separation? You should offer that amount and more to each Wounded Warrior for a home to be built and tailored to their special needs. They should not be having to depend on private contributions to rebuild their lives. You also have American citizens who are separated from their families in jails, prisons, and a thousand or more still in Afghanistan. Why do you worry about foreigners first? Seems like our elected officials from the president on down through the Senate and Congress forget or disavow who they are supposed to be representing and looking out after.
3) Why are US Taxpayer dollars being used to lodge criminal illegal aliens in hotel rooms with meals, air conditioning, medical care, education, and more, while our citizens by the hundreds of thousands of men, women, children, families, veterans, live on the sidewalks, streets, under bridges, and in the woods with none of life’s essentials provided to them, some within sight some of the mansions of our multi-millionaire congressmen and senators, who could easily build homeless accommodations for these folks with their own money and never miss it? What are you doing to correct these injustices? Not until after the last American is lifted out of the gutter and put in a hotel room, house, or apartment with all the necessities of life provided, should our government representatives consider or even mention helping foreigners both here at home and abroad, especially criminals and sworn enemies.
Marc Bush
Greeneville