Questions For State Rep. Jeremy Faison
Dear Sir:
In a Radio Greeneville Facebook post, State Rep. Jeremy Faison (R) TN District 11, which includes all of Cocke County and a significant portion of Western Greene County, was commenting on selective bills passed in this session.
One of the bills sets up a bipartisan committee to study medical marijuana and make recommendation on how such an action could move forward in Tennessee. The question is why is Tennessee continually lagging behind, where several states, including our neighbor to the north, Virginia, are well past medical marijuana and into overall legalization for personal use. How long is Tennessee going to study the efficacy of use for medical marijuana? Representative Faison lays out all the reasons and medical conditions to already move for approval.
Where has Representative Faison continued to stand on expanding Medicaid programs for some 400,000 Tennesseans, while Gov. Bill Lee brags about the massive surplus in the state’s rainy day funds, of which a large amount are federal funds directed to child and family services? Oh yes, now I remember, he has constantly voted no; however, he does support a wavier of Tennessee’s Medicaid program, TennCare. The wavier essentially gives more authority to the three statewide providers. Health insurance providers make profit primarily by denying or delaying services.
House Bill 580, what can you say? The answer is supposedly written in the bill: “impartial instruction on historical oppression of certain groups, while maintaining a belief in the Constitution and American democracy.” I don’t know how you can study the systematic removal of native Americans, the horrific experiences of slavery, the ongoing violence against Asian Americans and LGBT communities without empathy and emotions. Remember one key point, enslaved people originally counted as three-fifths of a human. Remember, someone can be sold into slavery for restitution of crime. I’d be interested to know from Representative Faison what is the number of minority communities in your district?
Finally, COVID19! Instead of being on the denial bandwagon, it would be more helpful to get out and encourage people to join the battle to end the pandemic! You really only have three options before you, expose everyone and apply survival of the fit, stay isolated, or get the vaccine! I for one fully trust those in the healthcare field to make critical decisions as opposed to non-medical politicians. That didn’t serve the former President Trump very well.
Darrell Key
Greeneville
Darrell Key is chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party.