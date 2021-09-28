Several Greeneville Sun articles caught this old critic’s attention.
In Memphis, Tennessee, two years ago, police officers shot a man 58 times. He was hiding behind a bookcase in a trailer and refused to come out. Willie Hudson Jr. had a felony arrest warrant for attempted first-degree murder. As officers pulled back the bookcase, Hudson began shooting. One officer was critically wounded. During two rounds of shooting, officers shot Hudson 58 times!
Guess they weren’t taking any chances, huh? Guess they never though of using concussion/smoke bombs?
Locally, some Greene County Detention Center inmates are testing positive for COVID-19. One pod area was quarantined, according to an administrator. Also, all inmates were offered vaccines — if they wanted it. Offered? You mean some inmates can legally refuse vaccinations? If one inmate has the virus and refuses “the shot,” he or she can spread the deadly germs to other prisoners and staff members.
Twelve inmates tested positive, according to Ken Little’s article. At that time, the jail population was around 356!
Get this, folks: “Selected” inmate crews are still doing work in our community. But don’t worry, they’re virus free. Really?
Try this somber fact: Ninety-two percent of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad’s system are unvaccinated. Ninety-eight percent of COVID-19 patients in ICUs are unvaccinated. And 97% of COVID-19 patients on ventilators are unvaccinated. Wake up and smell the embalming fluid.
Jerry L. Norris
Greeneville