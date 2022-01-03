Dear Sir:
Twelve-score and six years ago our forefathers took a solemn oath and pledged their very lives to protect this new nation from threats against the government, both foreign and domestic.
America is approaching the first anniversary of the insurrection against the United States government. A date when a mob of misdirected citizens marched upon the U.S. Capitol and violently overcame law enforcement who were there to protect our duly elected congressional representatives thereupon attempting to overthrow the certification of our presidential election and the transfer of power of our nation’s highest office. Thus executing the first and only coup d’état attempt in U.S. history.
How degrading it is to our country’s history as supporters of the former president continue to trivialize and deny the brutal violence which this mob descended on the Capitol in an unlawful attempt to subvert the will of the American people. The truth must never be forgotten even as disinformation and distortion of the facts continue to trivialize the horrid events of that day.
January 6 is certainly one of the darkest days in our democracy. We must resist political issues that threaten to tear us apart; then work to find shared ground to pursue for the good of all people. From here our country will survive and grow.
I will remember this day as the failed attempt of domestic terrorists to overthrow our government. By the end of that day American democracy remained and our 246-year-old Constitution of the United States won.
Virginia Webb
Greeneville