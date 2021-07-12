Dear Sir:
Thanks to Tom Dier for his work and information on the 1964 plane crash at Parrottsville, Tennessee. I was somewhat nervous as I was scheduled for my first plane flight in February 1965 for a 21-day (several flights) trip to Israel. And for a closer look at the 1964 crash, I was on the site of the crash the next day as I was in the Army Reserve and the National Guard was called out to supervise the crash. The Newport Guard had the same Jeeps and color of uniforms the Reserve had, so my captain Roger Brogdon and I took a Jeep to the crash site. No one was allowed to go in other than military, so we were waved in.
A passenger had fallen out of the plane and they were looking for his body. I joined the police call (military term) to look for him. I soon met the guy who found him. He said he first noticed broken limbs on a tree and he was laying at the bottom of the tree. I was puzzled why someone would jump out of a plane. I got my answer soon as I was talking to my close friend Johnny Smulcer who was a pilot and owned a plane. He was the pilot with the second most flying hours in town except a 90-plus-year-old woman in Morristown, a flight instructor who was number one. I listened very carefully as Johnny said he was flying there and spotted the plane trailing smoke and saw the man fall out. He said there was a fire on board and he opened the exit door as they could not breathe and the pressure pulled him out. Two ways to die, inside of plane or falling outside to Earth.
Many more die walking on Earth than falling to Earth. Death is 100% unless Christ returns first and then a shock for many who are not prepared. The Bible gives accurate instructions for being prepared.
C.M. Cobble
Afton