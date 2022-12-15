This week, President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act. Listen up closely: The world is not coming to an end.
Chances are, you’ve heard a few different things about this legislation. You may have been told that your church will have to start marrying gays and lesbians. You have almost certainly been told that religious freedoms are coming under attack. Rest assured — none of this is true. In fact, some may be surprised to learn that religious freedoms will be strengthened by the act.
Remarkably, the Respect for Marriage Act walks a fine line, accomplishing two things: First, the Act overturned the Defense of Marriage (DOMA) Act. That legislation was already determined by the Supreme Court (decision written by a Reagan nominee) to deprive LGBTQ individuals of life, liberty, and property via equal protection under the law. Succinctly, DOMA directly violated the 14th Amendment. Second, the act affirms and protects the freedoms and liberties we enjoy as Americans — specifically the freedom of religious association. This part of the legislation may come as a surprise to many readers.
The bill’s detractors often miss the fact that this act includes language endorsed by the National Association of Evangelicals, the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Section Six of the new law states, “… nonprofit religious organization [,…] shall not be required to provide services, accommodations, advantages, facilities, goods, or privileges for the solemnization or celebration of a marriage. Any refusal under this subsection to provide such services, accommodations, advantages, facilities, goods, or privileges shall not create any civil claim or cause of action.”
Recognizing the legitimate desires of the LGBTQ population, as well as the religious community, the Respect for Marriage Act is quintessentially American. The legislation is not going to end the debate between the two groups. Indeed, that’s not something Washington should be doing, anyway. Alexander Hamilton made it clear: It is absurd to make proselytes by fire and sword. The Respect for Marriage Act is something we should celebrate.