Retrocession Is The Answer To Full Representation For D.C. Residents
Dear Sir:
The U.S. Constitution created Washington, D.C., our national capitol (after it was moved from Pennsylvania), a federal district on territory ceded by Maryland and Virginia. Congress cannot change this. It requires a constitutional amendment passed by congress to be ratified by two-thirds (38) of the states to allow D.C. statehood.
Retrocession is the answer to full representation for the D.C. residents. The retrocession of the District of Columbia refers to both past and proposed acts of returning some or all of the land that had been ceded to the federal government of the United States for the purpose of creating its federal district for the new national capital of the United States, the City of Washington.
The land was originally ceded to the federal government by Virginia and Maryland in 1790. After moving through various stages of federal and state approval, the Virginia portion was eventually returned in March 1847. The Maryland portion still constitutes the District of Columbia today, but some have proposed “retro-ceding” it, in part or in whole, to address issues related to the voting rights of residents of the District of Columbia. Subsequent proposals to return part or all of the remaining portion of the District of Columbia to the state of Maryland are cited as one way to provide full voting representation in Congress and return local control of the district to its residents.
D.C. cannot become a state so long as it remains the seat of U.S. Government.
Marc Bush
Greeneville