Ruining Lives To Win An Election?
Dear Sir,
By watching the news, it seems like the people who want to shut down the states because of covid are Democrats. The only thing that does is it closes thousands of businesses, and puts millions out of work. In other words, it ruins the economy.
Since the Democrats say they’re for the people, why would they want to ruin so many lives — to win an election? Everyone knows they will blame the president for the bad economy.
It’s easy for leaders to say shut down their states when they still get their paychecks — something to think about at election time.
Steve Kuzman
Limestone