My son and his wife are having second thoughts about visiting us in our new home in Greeneville. They stated that they wouldn’t feel safe. I told them that we feel very safe here and tried to assuage their fears. “But what if I am asked for my ID someplace and they see an X instead of an M or F under gender? What if I am reading Maya Angelou at the park where kids play? What if an 18 year old with a loaded gun and raging hormones attacks us while we are driving too slowly trying to find the right address in an unfamiliar town?” Their concerns are real.
Now, some of you who are reading this may pooh-pooh it as being too extremist. Well, tell that to the children and parents and staff at Covenant School in Nashville. If living in the beautiful state of Tennessee was so safe, why do people feel they need to have loaded guns with them out in public? Huh? Tell me that. If living in Tennessee was so safe, why do people feel they have to limit what others read and wear? What are people afraid of?
“Safe” is where one can be who you are, read what you want, wear what suits you, without fear of someone else’s insecurities and biases intimidating you. My husband and I are saddened that we will not be hosting our son and his wife and showing off our new state in all it’s glory. But we can understand their fears. I wonder how many other visitors are having second thoughts?