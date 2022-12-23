I keep reading — with sadness and apprehension — about the development of the 336 acres of undeveloped land near the former Greene Valley Developmental Site. This undeveloped and undisturbed land near Edens Road offers picturesque views for the Tusculum Linear Trail. The views and the setting provide a wonderful experience not just for local walkers, runners, and bikers, but judging by the license plates on cars parked in the parking areas, surrounding counties and even states as well.
As a former resident of Tusculum, I’ve long appreciated the trail. During the COVID pandemic shutdown, my wife and I truly became trail devotees and utilized it daily. We still do, despite having moved to Greeneville city limits. We often joke (though it’s truer than we may like to admit) that this trail was the one thing that kept us sane during those unprecedented times. I know others feel this way, as I pass the same smiling faces on the trail every time we’re there.
This scenic trail is one of the things that makes Greene County special and unique. To have this beautiful space for walking, running, and biking surely is a selling point for prospective residents and visitors. I’ve previously voiced these concerns and was told in reply, “The trail will remain in some fashion.” Yes, it may remain, but why would anyone want to look at the backside of industrial facilities or retail stores?
The one thing that has never been justified or explained by community leaders is why Greene County needs this space to develop for more residential subdivisions and industrial sites. It seems this is another case of there being a need just because the land is available. The Hardin Industrial site on the Baileyton Highway sits largely vacant. There are numerous sites on 11-E from Bulls Gap to Limestone that are undeveloped and for sale, already zoned for commercial use. The housing market is cooling off, and there are already PUDs in development on Oak Grove Road and Rufe Taylor Road.
I hope others will join me in saying NO to development of this land and keeping Greene County beautiful and special.