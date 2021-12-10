School Boards Should Be Politically Neutral, Not Partisan
Dear Sir:
I met Nov. 16 with the Greene County Democratic Party’s Executive Board via text messaging and conducted a poll of those members regarding the recently passed “special session” legislation giving local political parties “rights, privileges or authority” of the local political parties to call for primaries for school boards. The Greene County Democratic Party’s Executive Board has 20 members with one open seat in Commissioner District 7.
In that text vote, it was unanimously agreed “not to call for a primary election” for either of the Greeneville at-large school board seat or for the five seats on the Greene County school board in the current election cycle of 2022. It was further agreed that the Greene County Democratic Party would not hold a caucus to elect members for the August ballot, and would rather instruct interested candidates to run as independent candidates should the Greene County Republican Party decide to call for a primary election.
While the local Greene County Democratic Party fully supports the Tennessee Democratic Party and the Democratic National Committee in the following statement, “The Democratic Party believes in Democratic office holders as public servants who put the good of their communities first and serve their constituents well and justly on issue after issue. And further, good government needs to be the end goal of all elections and the Tennessee Democratic Party believes in the values of the Democratic party as represented by our office holders to be the epitome of good government. And further, we support Democrats running in municipal, nonpartisan, and partisan elections and believe that our values of caring for our neighbors, strength in the face of adversity, liberty and justice for all serve the interests of all Tennesseans,” we, the Greene County Democratic Party, also agree with the primacy, “while the blame for the unproductive politicization of education, public health, and civic participation rests firmly on the Republican Party, the Democratic Party will not step back from the stalwart promotion of Democrats running for elected office for any position as allowed by law.”
Locally, we, the Greene County Democratic Party, feel strongly about keeping our school boards in both school systems as politically neutral as reasonably possible.
Darrell Key
Greeneville
The writer is chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party.