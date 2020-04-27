Science, Medicine And God
Dear Sir:
I applaud Gov. Bill Lee in his decision to reawaken Tennessee’s economy from forced coma in the struggle against the coronavirus. Despite warnings from some that any immediate revival of “business nearly as usual” threatens the safety of the populace, Lee’s approach seems cautious, considerate and reasoned. Given an opportunity to responsibly reengage in commerce and social intercourse, the majority of free people, Tennesseans particularly in this instance, will do their best to be safe, be productive and successful, Lee argued.
In the face of those who argue that America must wait until scientists, doctors, medical providers and the political nannies approve, revival of the economy now appears reckless. People should continue happily to remain isolated in their homes, unsure of whether they will die from unexplained infection or lack of food, according to these supporters of controlled movement. Columnist Leonard Pitts Jr. said people who want to exercise their freedom to live without government ordered house arrest endanger everyone else, in a recent edition of The Sun. I’m not sure how that logic works if “everyone else” continues to stay inside and avoid close contact with those who are outside.
Pitts is not alone in his views. Numerous news articles have been published quoting health experts, scientists, doctors and other noted worthies spouting alarms and advice to public officials. Their advice should be accepted and considered with the weight it deserves, but not to the exclusion of all other views.
One thing I believe worthy of consideration is that science is not geared toward immediate action outside of known conditions. Contaminated milk caused countless sicknesses until Louis Pasteur discovered heating the milk before consuming it killed dangerous bacteria. Untold numbers of people were maimed and killed by smallpox before Dr. Edward Jenner noticed a correlation between milk maids who had been infected with the less dangerous cowpox and the maids’ immunity to the deadlier disease. That observation led to development of the smallpox vaccine. The examples go on, one of particular interest in American history is the decades of research that went into development of the polio vaccine after the disease crippled one of the nation’s best known presidents, Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Not that Roosevelt’s affliction spurred original research, that was begun long before and decades, if not centuries, passed before a preventative polio vaccine was discovered. Simply restating the point, if we wait for science and medicine to find a cure of the coronavirus, millions more will almost certainly be infected and many more will die in their homes and elsewhere.
Lastly, it apparently needs to be restated that scientists, doctors, health care experts, politicians and dog catchers all have one thing in common: they were created like the rest of us. While so many are saying wait for the official all-clear signal, I would urge that we make immediate appeals to the greatest scientist and healer, God Almighty, the only real hope of our fathers, our only hope and the only hope of our children.
Go to work if you can, if you must, take precautions against infection, practice physical distancing. First and above all else, repent of your pride and sins and pray. While everyone is waiting for science to answer, God is waiting to hear from us.
Robert C. Morgan
Greeneville