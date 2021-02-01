Scripture Says Christ Was Born In Bethlehem
Dear Sir:
A writer to The Greenville Sun’s letters to the editor published on Dec. 24 asks, “Was Jesus really born in Bethlehem?” Why the complete diagnosis over the circumstances of Christ’s birth by a Fuller Theological Seminary scholar of the New Testament says some of the Gospels do not mention Bethlehem for Jesus’s birth at all. Mark does not start with his birth but the beginning of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and John the Baptist preparing the way of Christ. Luke begins with Theophilus (Lover of God) and goes to Zachariah, a priest. The history of the course of many records says a priest served in the temple each course, one week and twice a year. So Zachariah became the father of John the Baptist. The place of Christ’s birth according to Matthew 2:5-6, they demanded of them where Christ should be born and they said in Bethlehem, for it was written by the prophet in Bethlehem quoting Micah 5:2, “But thou, Bethlehem Ephratah, though thou be little among the thousands of Judah, yet out of thee shall he come forth unto me that is to be ruler in Israel; whose goings forth have been from of old, from everlasting.” This was written approximately 700 years before it happened. Matthew 2:1a, “Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem …”
It is not a true picture placing the Wise Men at the manger with Christ since this was later. “And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him.” (Matthew 2:11) It was there Joseph was told by an angel to take the child to Egypt which would be fulfillment of prophecy “that it might be fulfilled which was spoken of the Lord by the prophet, saying, out of Egypt have I called my son.” (Matthew 2:15) To not believe that Christ was born in Bethlehem is to not believe the scripture since “all scripture is given by inspiration of God.” (2 Timothy 3:16)
I appreciate the letter to the editor by Betty Beach on this subject and also the writings of Jan Rogers on biblical subjects.
CM Cobble
Afton