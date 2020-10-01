Dear Sir,
With each passing week as I watch national TV news and read our community’s local newspaper, I become more and more concerned that our nation’s values are deteriorating beyond repair.
I believe our greatest hours were a direct result of two factors:
- God’s values and Christ’s example, as set forth in the Bible, were our primary motivation.
- We “humans” had a strong desire to develop and utilize our God-given talents and skills to the fullest — “Be all we can be!”
Today, is is not “politically” correct to promote our nation as “Christian.” While we require no one to believe or join any church, we should proudly promote our perfect example, Christ. Today also, the news media tends to almost encourage government dependence and “free handouts.” I can remember when hand-“outs” were ridiculed and hand-“ups” the preferred objective.
If we “Americans” don’t promptly require that our National Motto (“In God We Trust”) be strongly encouraged and enforced, I fear the U.S. will become just another failed human experiment!
Ray W. Rowney Jr.
Greeneville