Sen. Blackburn’s Record Does Not Reflect Her Talking Points
Dear Sir:
In coverage by the Greeneville Sun, Tennessee Senior Senator Marsha Blackburn touts wonderful ideals for rural Tennesseans while her voting record paints a different picture. Hosted by State Representative David Hawk, House District 5, who has voted throughout his legislative career not to expand Tennessee Medicaid. He sits on the COPA oversight committee to monitor and evaluate the services and performance of Ballad Health.
Senator Blackburn “supports rural broadband” yet voted against the most recent infrastructure bill which has federal dollars specifically allocated to those very projects. She says she supports access to rural health care, yet has done nothing to persuade the Republican “super majority” Tennessee legislative chambers to accept millions in federal dollars to expand Medicaid. She is content on triage in a fire hall as the alternative to a well-equipped medical facility.
Senator Blackburn is outraged over our national debt, and it critically needs to be addressed, yet she voted for former Trump era tax-cuts that continue to favor the wealthy, stock market traders and large corporations including off-shore banking practices. A simple reversal of those tax policies, reforming tax-loopholes and stopping big oil subsidies would work in our favor to reduce our dependency on borrowing money.
Senator Blackburn is devastated by the exit from Afghanistan, but where was she when former President Trump and former Secretary of State Pompeo were meeting with the Taliban to “broker” our exit from the country. And don’t forget, Senator Blackburn’s number one talking point, “every town is a border town.”
Every talking point is clearly out of the Democrats’ playbook. The difference, unlike those bills she continues to refer to that she has written, Democrats move bills that effect those policies and Republicans use the message to win elections.
Darrell Key
Greeneville
Darrell Key is chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party.