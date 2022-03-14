Senator Blackburn, Tell Big Oil To Turn On The Taps
Dear Sir:
In an email newsletter from the Office of U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), it begins with, “From the cost of gasoline to your electric bill each month, energy prices have been increasing since Joe Biden took office. On his first day in the White House, he canceled the Keystone pipeline and banned new oil production, all to appease woke climate fanatics. Now, the White House is trying to rewrite history by blaming Biden’s record high gas prices on the ‘Putin Price Hike’ — but Tennesseans aren’t buying their spin. Let’s challenge big government to get out of the way and empower the private sector to produce more oil, more gas, more electricity. It’s time for an Operation Warp Speed … to make America energy independent again!”
Now let’s be clear, all this talk about “shutting” off the KXL pipeline is smoke and mirrors and the only political game the Republican Party has in its pocket to buffer the four big oil companies as they bank record profits. The original “Keystone” pipeline opened production in 2010 and oil is flowing at the rate of 830,000 barrels per day of crude oil to a refinery on the gulf coast of Texas. The proposed extension, which is only 8% complete, has had so many court challenges since TC Energy, formerly TransCanada, promoted the idea in 2008. And it is true, former President Obama vetoed the pipeline’s request to cross the border, and was revived under former President Trump through an executive order, and yes was again denied by President Biden, and now TC Energy has withdrawn any request to move forward with the extension.
Senator Blackburn alongside U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), who voted against President Biden’s Rescue Act which has funded projects in every community across Tennessee including several projects here in Greene County, and who voted against President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill which will have long-lasting effects across the nation, needs to call out the four major oil producers and oil refineries to come up with a plan to increase production, reinvest corporate profits to the price at the pump, and tap those 9,000 approved oil drilling permits that are sitting idle in the United States. Meanwhile, while President Biden leads America out of a two-year worldwide pandemic, confronts a madman with nuclear capabilities, he needs to stay the course with investments in clean energy as it’s really our only means to truly be energy independent. I mean, Senator Blackburn, you wrote it yourself, “let’s challenge big government to get out of the way and empower the private sector to produce more oil, more gas, more electricity,” but what have you done to call out those who are controlling the taps, big oil?
Darrell Key
Greeneville
The writer is chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party.