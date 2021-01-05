Dear Editor:
I am very disappointed that Senators Blackburn and Hagerty and Representative Harshbarger have chosen to vote against certifying Joe Biden's Electoral College win that represents the will of the American people. Indulging this conspiracy theory that somehow the election was stolen from Trump is nothing more than a political stunt. There is NO PROOF of widespread election fraud. There has been ample opportunity to present evidence to be considered by state electors, state legislators and state and federal courts. No compelling evidence has been presented and the vote was upheld at all levels. Merely saying that fraud exists does not make it so, no matter how much you don't like the election results. What gives these politicians the right to attempt to nullify the votes of hundreds of thousands of voters? What gives them the right to object to how other states run their elections? How would we Tennesseans feel if another state said they didn't like how we voted so therefore our voice shouldn't count?
All of this is in support of a “president” who has abdicated his responsibility to govern this country so that he can focus his attention on this fool's errand. All this while hundreds of thousands of Americans die or are left in dire financial circumstances due in part to the willful ignorance and incompetence of his administration. Deplorable is the word for it.
This extremely dangerous behavior on the part of our senators and representative puts the United States on par with third world dictatorships. This drives a stake in the heart of our democracy that will weaken us for decades. Their service will forever be a stain on my beloved state of Tennessee. Shame on them.
Loveit Baumgardner
Greeneville