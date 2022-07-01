I want to speak to one of the issues of the day, Roe vs. Wade. As I watch all the publicity surrounding this topic, it amazes me how some are becoming so angry that they will damage and destroy public property and break laws by protesting in front of Supreme Court justices’ homes. More to my amazement, not being prosecuted for it. Our attorney general seems to be ambiguous to the problem.
Everyone has an opinion on abortion, as do I, but when this was birthed into law (no pun intended) in 1973, I saw no one destroying things or harassing the lawmakers over it. Granted, they should have been protesting in a lawful way, but to my chagrin, we never heard a peep.
Tennessee is now moving forward because the decisions are now returned to the states, which is the correct thing to do. Our trigger laws will now go into place.
Planned Parenthood isn’t happy with all this and in the name of “women’s rights” are creating chaos. They realize their federal funding will dissolve. Not too long ago, I heard them saying Planned Parenthood was a place for contraceptives and mammograms. They were exposed and weren’t happy.
The millions of illegals that come into our country at the border have more protections than an unborn American baby and will take the child’s rightful place in our country.
I will conclude by stating my view on abortion. Celibacy would be my first choice but there are enough Walmarts, health departments and grocery stores to obtain contraceptives to avoid pregnancies. If you do get pregnant and choose not to have the innocent baby, please don’t kill it. There are millions of couples who can’t have children that would love to have your baby for their own. I feel that all abortion is murder. Jeremiah 1:5 says, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.” This means you are a person irregardless of rape or incest. You are a person.