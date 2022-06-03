I’m writing in regards to the “greatness” happening at Highland Elementary School. The outstanding achievement of the “Lighthouse Status” through Franklin Covey is obtainable only through much dedication and perseverance of the staff and students.
The second part of this is in regards to the principal, Mrs. Shelia Newland, recently named “Principal of the Year” and days ago recipient of the “Champion of the Children” award. The qualities she possesses are those which are of a greater power, years of family values taught through a close-knit family. Sir, in my humble thought process this is what made her the strong leader, protector of our young people and educator. It is simply beyond me the “world class education” coming from Greeneville, Tennessee. The accolades given to such a deserving individual came from a very intuitive group of individuals to see the outcome of a dedication to one’s position. I give them accolades for what makes a sound educational system to note one’s qualities and acknowledge them with such awards of merit.
I know this young lady and I know she is very humble with these well-deserved acknowledgements. I know her faith keeps her and stores the needed tenacity to give her all to her students. I know the many qualities because I grew up with her. She is the greatest part of me, my sister.