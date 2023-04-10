“A light shines in the darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it.” That is the line from the Thursday evening service that I choose to hold in my mind today after yesterday’s news.
“Today marks a very dark day for democracy because today there is no democracy in Tennessee.” That is a line from Representative Justin Jones after he was expelled from the Tennessee Legislature for speaking up for his constituents asking for responsible gun control legislation. He continued, “We came calling for a ban on assault weapons and this body responded with an assault on democracy.”
Representative Gino Bulso condemned his three dissenting colleagues as engaged in “mutiny.” As though bringing a legislative issue of concern to their voters is only permissible if the Republican majority deems it worthy. No democratic debate allowed in this legislature! Dissent equals “mutiny.”
Representative Andrew Farmer stood facing representative Pearson of Memphis scolding him for “throwing a temper tantrum … for attention.” As though addressing a disobedient toddler instead of an equal and competent black colleague.
Apparently representative Farmer thinks of “uppity” black men this way. How dare they claim free speech. Keep in mind here that this legislature has a history of cutting off the microphones of Democratic speakers, hence the need for megaphones.
Our own David Hawk voted to expel all three of these folks who dared to challenge their NRA backed fellow legislators by asking for consideration of an assault weapons ban.
My husband fought in Viet nam and swore an oath to defend the constitution. He says, “If you want an assault weapon join the army.” Such weapons are not for hunting, recreation, or even to defend your home. Their sole purpose is to kill, as many as possible, as efficiently as possible.
Did Mr. Hawk take an oath to defend the constitution? Because disenfranchising the residents of the two most populous cities in Tennessee by expelling their duly elected representatives doesn’t look like he abides by the constitution.
Don’t let the dark ages overcome Tennessee. Shine your own light of kindness, freedom and justice. And let’s vote out these Jim Crow leftovers.