Show Evidence Of Accusations Against Trump Supporters
Dear Sir:
The written word for public consumption is not something to be taken lightly. This does not seem to be a problem for Chairman Darrell Key of The Greene County Democratic Party. I was three days late to read his letter published in the Jan. 11 edition. He was riding the high horse of victory for his precious party, gloating of unity against evil Trump voters whom he thinks so little of. I wonder how much courage it must take for him to even walk around Greeneville, with so many vile citizens among us. Lurking behind every bush, gleefully waiting an opportunity to hate, oppress, or showcase racial superiority, right sir?
I am curious as to what he thinks should be done now; Should our children be taken from us? Send to re-education camps? Deny basic rights of speech or employment? Do tell Mr. Key, as your words demand action if they are true. As a matter-of-fact, I challenge you sir. Show the evidence of these dangerous accusations against our president and supporters. Prove that you are not just out here spewing the regurgitated bile of mindless groupthink handed down from CNN and others. Convince our community that your words are based in truth, and that you are no useful idiot for the politics of division and destruction being perpetrated by our “representatives” in D.C. Would you accept a public debate against me to explore truth? I await your answer. “Let the one without sin cast the first brick” — Jesus Christ
AJ Anderson
Greeneville