Dear Sir:
I started reading the Letter to the Editor dated Aug. 7, “Kool-Aid and BULL–oney” with interest and ended up disappointed. The Letter was in response to a commentary written by national journalist Bob Franken published in the Greeneville Sun on Aug. 5 titled “The Dismal Future.” I am not a big fan of Franken and admit to not having read his initial commentary.
In his letter, the author stridently disagrees with the statements and criticisms of the Trump administration made by Franken regarding addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Franken provided numerous observations and facts to support his opinions.
I am all for calling someone out. I do feel however the author should have provided at least some facts supporting his complete trashing of Franken’s opinion.
There is really nothing provided to support the author’s position other than telling us to read the Constitution. Without any citations, I doubt anyone will be taking him up on that suggestion. The author did point to the use of federal action to protect federal property. For anyone watching all the news, that is certainly a very narrow view of federal, state and local actions regarding law enforcement, rallies and protests over the last several weeks.
To quote the author, “Arguing with facts and disagreeing on principles is totally acceptable.” I agree. The author did not live up to his own credo – he presented scant facts, and an abundance of unsubstantiated commentary.
Art Gillen
Greeneville