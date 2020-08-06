So-Called Heroes Of The Civil War
Dear Sir,
They should get a backhoe, dig up Lincoln and Lee, throw them in the same hole and plant pine trees. Together they butchered nearly 700,000 men over something that was nearing the end of its cycle anyway.
Big hero Robert E. Lee took his best boys and men up to Pennsylvania and butchered them. Was he supposed to conquer the North or defend the South? Had he kept them in a defensive posture in the South, the Confederate States of America would have survived. Typical redneck. Macho man. We’ll go show ‘em.
And something else too. It was poor white Southern young men who suffered the most. If you were the son of a plantation owner and daddy said he needed you on the plantation, you got a deferment from having to go fight. You could also pay a politician for a deferment. Daddy could also pay someone else to go fight in your place. What was the unemployment rate for white Southerners who could not get jobs because of the free labor of the time?
That messy situation hurt everyone. No, take your flag and your heroes and stick them where the sun don’t shine!
Marc Bush
Greeneville