Dear Sir:
The editorial By Gary Franks published in the Sun dated April 25-26 titled “The Root Causes Of Mass Shootings And Inner City Homicides” is the catalyst for my letter. This is not a rebuttal, but an affirmation of his analysis. My wife and I have said for some time that this huge problem is a social one. There is no simple solution. A number of things need to take place over more than one generation for any meaningful change to take place. What frustrates us is when educated people let their emotions override critical thinking skills. What motivates a person to use a firearm or other means to do the unthinkable?
Our own thoughts follow: Social media plays a large part. Posting something inappropriate is a parallel to a person being polite in the grocery store, but cutting you off down the road. Lack of face to face interaction sometimes prompts people to act differently than they otherwise would, especially with something powerful at hand. Upbringing or lack of is a big factor, just ask any teacher. Many parents have no idea where their kids are or what they are doing, or will discipline accordingly when misdeeds come to light. And where are some of the fathers? Authority figures are tremendously important. We have been through many presidents since Reagan who have not commanded the respect he did. There is no place in society for a person in any position let alone a president to bully others, regardless of the station in life of either party. This is a big problem in schools. Respect breeds respect.
Next, kids need to keep busy. There are many activities that involve physical or mental aspects combined with responsibility that benefit kids immensely. Start them at an early age with tasks that will develop their self worth and individual talents. Our favorite is those involving animals. The worth of these has been proven in prison programs. Individuals of any age can benefit. Many years ago when I worked in industry in an engineering department I was given the responsibility of training new college hires. It was obvious that some of them never worked a day in their life, did not know how to interact with others to get things done. Until that point everything was handed to them, car, college expenses and so on. and the current administration has the same flawed philosophy. Rather than sit at a desk, the new hires had to do legwork and be resourceful to figure out solutions to practical problems. And this was before the proliferation of social media. The current administration does the same thing. A safety net or a leg up is one thing, but I have always said “Humans function best in the face of adversity.” We have not gotten this far by having everything handed to us. This is all intertwined, respect for ones self, others, a work ethic, and a vision for the future.
Tom Evans
Greeneville