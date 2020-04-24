Socialism Is Banging On The Door
Dear Sir,
Five billion dollars per week borrowed from China and spent in Afghanistan for 20 years equals $8 trillion in debt for U.S. taxpayers and the money keeps flowing, no questions asked. Try to help the American people out of tragedy and they’re worried about the accumulating debt and where the money is coming from. Try to contact or communicate with our elected politicians and you get no response.
In the early 1990s I received a stimulus check for $1,500 which was around two months of minimum wage earnings. This measly $1,200 they are giving out now is good for about two to three weeks. But some companies and universities with tens of billions of dollars in the bank got millions of dollars in stimulus money.
Take a good, long study of the history of countries that turned socialist or communist and you will see a very clear pattern. The rich got richer and the poor got poorer until the bottom end of the seesaw hit the ground.
One family (sons, daughter, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, et al) who own a huge major corporation (nationwide and worldwide) has more income per minute, per hour, than all of their employees on the clock combined. The poorest grandchild, niece, or nephew is worth in excess of $70 billion, and the people breaking their backs to make it possible for the rich ones’ lifestyles don’t make enough to support their families or even have a tooth pulled, are subsidized by our tax dollars in the form of food stamps, SSI and welfare.
Folks, we’ve got socialism banging on the door, and these ignorant ones do not hear it or see it. If it ever happens, they will remain in their comatose stupor and wonder why.
Marc Bush
Greeneville