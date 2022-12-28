Rural Greene County is under attack! Massive industrial solar installations are being forced on our rural communities with little notice and without regard to the lasting impact on the environment and our citizens. The land they are taking is our valuable fertile farmland that feeds our country! Our wildlife and precious resources are being threatened without a proper land use study to determine the impact on our county. A increased risk of fires that pose a hazard to our citizens and property is of utmost concern.
Homeowners are being surrounded by hundreds of acres of solar panels, that pose a hazard to our everyday living. Already flood prone areas will also be threatened by increased runoff into our streams and rivers. When these industrial facilities fail there is no provisions to dispose of the debris and return it to the natural state. There are many other spaces to place these utilities that do not create such adverse consequences, to agriculture, our environment and our citizens. Greene County deserves better!
We must request our county leaders and commissioners do their job and protect our county from this rush to grab the tax dollars being thrown at the so called green energy industry. Make your voice heard. Communities all over the country are opposing this land grab. Unfortunately for many it’s after the fact.